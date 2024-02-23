Foreign investment flows into China shrink 11.7% y/y in Jan

Foreign investment flows into China shrank 11.7% in January from a year earlier to 112.71 billion yuan ($15.66 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

The number was up 20.4% from the prior month, according to the ministry.

($1 = 7.1983 Chinese yuan)

