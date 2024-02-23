Foreign investment flows into China shrink 11.7% y/y in Jan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 14:15 IST
Foreign investment flows into China shrank 11.7% in January from a year earlier to 112.71 billion yuan ($15.66 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Friday.
The number was up 20.4% from the prior month, according to the ministry.
($1 = 7.1983 Chinese yuan)
