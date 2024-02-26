Left Menu

People have seen new India being built in last 10 years: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India now dreams big and works day and night to fulfil its dreams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he launched more than 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore.

The third term of his government will begin from June, but the scale and speech with which it has been working have surprised people, Modi said in his video address, taking note of the recent launch of several development projects.

People have seen a new India being built in the last 10 years, he said, underlining the transformation in the railways, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains, an emphasis on cleanliness and electrification of tracks.

In a swipe at previous governments, Modi said his dispensation stopped the loot of public money and every penny earned was used in expanding railway services.

The Indian Railways used to be a victim of politics but it is now the main basis of the ease of travel, he said, asserting that it has also been a big source of employment.

Modi cautioned people, saying the increase in the budget due to the country's growing economy will not have an impact on the ground if revenue leaks due to scams.

Renovated railway stations are being used to promote local culture and artisans, he added.

The financial losses of the railways used to be a common refrain earlier, but the national transporter is a big force of transformation now, the prime minister said.

''I want to tell youngsters that their dreams are my resolve. Your dreams and hard work and my resolve are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat,'' he said.

Several governors and chief ministers, besides hundreds of MPs and MLAs, joined the programme held across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

