Left Menu

Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates president says

American planemaker Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, as it faces regulatory scrutiny following the blowout of a panel on one of the airline's MAX 9 jets during a flight on Jan. 5. "They really need to do this.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:56 IST
Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates president says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

American planemaker Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, as it faces regulatory scrutiny following the blowout of a panel on one of the airline's MAX 9 jets during a flight on Jan. 5.

"They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don't know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model," Clark told journalists in London.

He repeated comments that Boeing is in a "last-chance saloon" and that there would be no tolerance for further issues from the planemaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024