Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates president says
American planemaker Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, as it faces regulatory scrutiny following the blowout of a panel on one of the airline's MAX 9 jets during a flight on Jan. 5.
"They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don't know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model," Clark told journalists in London.
He repeated comments that Boeing is in a "last-chance saloon" and that there would be no tolerance for further issues from the planemaker.
