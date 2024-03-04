Tower A at Dynamix Group's Avanya Project Receives its Occupation Certificate (OC)

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: The Dynamix Group, a well-regarded name in the real estate sector, has received the Occupation Certificate for Tower A in its Avanya project, paving the way for the company to hand over 205 apartments to its customers. The tower is the first of four in the overall development, with the remaining three also en route to being delivered before time. The Avanya project was launched in the first three months of CY2021, immediately after the first wave of the covid-19 induced pandemic had subsided. The project was launched with much fanfare, with over 80% of the units offered for sale being sold in short that period. The developer constructed the towers, which comprise of 2 basements and 37 upper levels (with a total height of approximately 119 meters above ground) at record speed, receiving the first Occupation Certificate 3 years later.

The project, situated at Dahisar, comprises thoughtfully designed 1 and 2 bed residences and is accessed from the arterial Western Express Highway and the upcoming Mumbai Metro. The Group also recently launched its Helios Collection of luxury apartments in a new 55-storey tower in its Parkwoods project in Thane. The project was launched in December 2023 and has till date achieved remarkable sales of over 145 units. Parkwoods is a landmark on Thane's Godhbunder road, consisting of a layout of four existing 32 storey towers, and two under-construction 55-storey towers comprising luxurious 2 bed residences. The group expects to continue launching and delivering projects at a steady clip over the next few years, with 4 new projects across Mumbai and Goa slated for launch in FY2025. About Dynamix Group: The Dynamix Group is renowned for its thoughtful and well-designed residential and commercial developments in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Goa. The Group's residential developments of Gokuldham and Yashodham in Goregaon East alleviated the acute shortage of affordable housing faced by the middle- and lower-income groups in the suburban areas of Mumbai. This served as a springboard for further projects in the suburbs, in areas such as Vasant Vihar in Thane West, Srishti in Mira Road, Upvan Complex in Upper Govind Nagar, Gokuldham in Goregaon East, and Panchsheel Enclave in Kandivali West, to name a few. Dynamix Group brings a 54-year legacy of high-quality development with over 32 million sq. feet delivered to over 30,000 happy families.

