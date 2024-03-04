Left Menu

Qatar posts Q4 budget surplus of $384 mln -ministry

04-03-2024
Qatar, the world's second largest LNG exporter, posted a budget surplus of 1.4 billion riyals ($384 million) in the final quarter of 2023 which was used to reduce public debt, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The Gulf country's fourth-quarter revenue fell 10% to 55.6 billion riyals from the previous quarter, while public spending rose 8.9% to 54.2 billion riyals, the ministry said. ($1 = 3.6455 Qatar riyals)

