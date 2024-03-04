Egypt begins process for offering operation of airports to private sector
Egypt began the executive process for offering the management and operation of Egyptian airports to the private sector, a cabinet statement said on Monday.
Egypt is due to set an international tender for operating Egyptian airports, which include Cairo International Airport, the country's civil aviation minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy has said.
