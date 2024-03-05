German union Verdi calls on airport security staff to strike in Frankfurt, Hamburg
Germany's Verdi union on Tuesday called on aviation security staff to strike over stalled wage negotiations, leading Hamburg Airport to cancel passenger flights on Thursday and leaving Frankfurt Airport likely to carry only those already in transit.
Germany's Verdi union on Tuesday called on aviation security staff to strike over stalled wage negotiations, leading Hamburg Airport to cancel passenger flights on Thursday and leaving Frankfurt Airport likely to carry only those already in transit. The union said in a statement on Tuesday that there will be an all-day strike at both airports in passenger and goods control, cargo control and service areas.
Hamburg Airport said that of the 141 departures it had scheduled for Thursday, all passenger flights would be cancelled. A spokesperson for Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport said passengers coming from outside the airport may not be able to enter it that day, although this is still being examined.
