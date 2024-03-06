MG Motor India Introduces New Hector Variants Shine Pro and Select Pro; Hector Now Starts at INR 13.99 Lakh

BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6: MG Motor India has announced the launch of two new variants of India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector. Named Shine Pro and Select Pro, the new variants pack many new features, intuitive technology, safety, and driving convenience. With a bold-striking exterior and interiors standardised with best-in-segment offerings and unique design elements, MG Hector now starts at an attractive price of INR 13.99* Lakh (ex-showroom). With a host of best-in-class offerings like its dual-pane panoramic sunroof*, MG Hector is a great value proposition for SUV enthusiasts who prefer to lean towards technology and top-notch performance in their vehicles. Both new variants, Shine Pro and Select Pro, offer a superior in-car infotainment experience with India's largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, complete with Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and a Wireless Phone Charger. The new variants of the Hector feature LED Projector Headlamps, Floating Light Turn Indicators, LED Blade Connected Tail Lamps, and Chrome Outside Door Handles. With an All-Black theme in premium upholstery and leather-wrapped steering, along with a brushed metal finish (CVT 5-seater), both Shine Pro and Select Pro variants come with a Full Digital Cluster with a 17.78 cm Embedded LCD Screen. On the comfort and convenience front, the Shine Pro and Select Pro offer a Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key. The new variants also offer the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability*. "Since its launch in 2019, the MG Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort with ADAS Level 2 and Connected features. Each subsequent variant has set new benchmarks in the segment by offering a harmonious blend of comfort, advanced technology, and ergonomic design. Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India. The new variants of Hector also offer key convenience and safety features such as Cruise Control*, Electric Parking Brake*, All four-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HAC), ABS + EBD, Brake Assist, All Seats Seatbelt Reminder, Follow Me Home Headlamps, Cornering Front Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Defogger, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors and High-Speed Warning Alert. In addition to this, the Select Pro offers 18" diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the Shine Pro features 17" silver alloy wheels. MG has introduced the Shine Pro at INR 15,99,800 Lakh* and Select Pro at INR 17,29,800 Lakh*, (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Shine Pro and Select Pro variants of Hector bring the unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD" after-sales service options. Also, customers will be offered a standard 3+3+3 package, i.e., a warranty of three years with unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. Additionally, Hector owners will have customised options to extend their warranty or RSA or opt for the Protect plans which are the company's pre-paid maintenance packages for their peace of mind and a stress-free ownership experience. *T&C apply

