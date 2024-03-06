Attack on cargo vessel in Gulf of Aden: 23 member crew including 13 Indians safe

Two days after assisting a Liberian-flagged commercial ship after it came under a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Navy on Wednesday said the cargo ship's 23 member crew including 13 Indian nationals are safe.

The merchant vessel MSC Sky II was reportedly attacked around 1900 hours (IST) on March 4 approximately 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

The Indian Navy deployed its warship INS Kolkata to assist the vessel.

''Consequent to the attack, the master reported smoke and fire onboard. INS Kolkata was immediately diverted to render necessary assistance and arrived at the scene of the incident by 2230 hours (IST),'' the Indian Navy said.

''Based on the request of the Master, the merchant vessel was escorted from the scene of incident to the territorial waters of Djibouti by the Indian Navy ship,'' it said in a statement.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a specialist firefighting team comprising 12 personnel of the Indian Navy embarked the merchant vessel and provided assistance in extinguishing the residual fire and smoke, it said.

''Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also embarked the merchant vessel for residual risk assessment,'' it added.

''The crew of 23 personnel, including 13 Indian nationals are safe and the vessel is proceeding to her next destination,'' the Navy said.

''The swift actions of IN ship reiterate the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region,'' it said.

The fresh incident on Monday came amid increasing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

