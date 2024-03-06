Left Menu

Govt to develop Guna, Shivpuri airports to boost regional air connectivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:44 IST
The civil aviation ministry will develop Guna and Shivpuri airports in Madhya Pradesh and a total amount of Rs 90 crore has been allocated for the development activities aimed at boosting regional air connectivity.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to provide Communications Navigation Surveillance (CNS)/ Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Aeronautical Information Services (AlS) facilities and services to the airports, an official release said on Wednesday.

The release said Rs 45 crore has been allocated for each of the airports, which have been identified for operations under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

The ministry will be developing Guna and Shivpuri airports under the UDAN scheme to stimulate regional air connectivity, it added.

