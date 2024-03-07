Left Menu

MP: Several children injured after school van overturns in Raisen; one critical

At least a dozen children were injured when a school van overturned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.The incident took place in Gairatganj area, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 5 pm and six students sustained serious injuries, one of whom was in a critical condition, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava told PTI.All the injured, in the 6-12 age group, have been admitted in a hospital.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:32 IST
MP: Several children injured after school van overturns in Raisen; one critical
  • Country:
  • India

At least a dozen children were injured when a school van overturned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Gairatganj area, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 5 pm and six students sustained serious injuries, one of whom was in a critical condition, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava told PTI.

''All the injured, in the 6-12 age group, have been admitted in a hospital. It seems the van overturned while negotiating a turn. The driver has been detained,'' the SDOP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024