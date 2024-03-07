MP: Several children injured after school van overturns in Raisen; one critical

At least a dozen children were injured when a school van overturned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Gairatganj area, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 5 pm and six students sustained serious injuries, one of whom was in a critical condition, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava told PTI.

''All the injured, in the 6-12 age group, have been admitted in a hospital. It seems the van overturned while negotiating a turn. The driver has been detained,'' the SDOP said.

