Goa awarded 'Best Destination of the Year' at ITB Berlin

Goa was awarded 'The Best Destination of the Year' by the Pacific Area Travel Writers' Association at the ITB Berlin Convention, which culminated on Thursday, for promoting the concept of regenerative tourism.

Hailing the feat, Goa Tourism Secretary Sanjeev Ahuja said such prestigious awards encourage the state to provide better facilities for tourists.

''I am very happy Goa has received this award. We have been working on improving our facilities in various ways. Goa has given focus on improving tourism facilities and also promoting local festivals, culture and cuisines by involving local communities,'' Ahuja said.

''Goa is famous for the beaches. But we are going beyond the beaches,'' he asserted.

The ITB Berlin Convention took place between March 5 and 7 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds with the motto 'Pioneer the Transition in Travel and Tourism Together'.

