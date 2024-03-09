US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2024
The U.S. military said on Friday that it conducted a self-defense strike against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
"At approximately 3:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V Propel Fortune, a Singapore-flagged, owned, and operated vessel," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, adding that there were no injuries or damage reported.
