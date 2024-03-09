Left Menu

9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van, report says

PTI | Dewhurst | Updated: 09-03-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 09:16 IST
9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van, report says

A crash on Friday at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van reportedly killed nine people.

KSTP reports the Clark County sheriff's office told the station nine people died in the accident. The sheriff's office didn't return messages from The Associated Press, and the Wisconsin State Patrol referred questions to local authorities.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene," Gov. Tony Evers posted on X.

Preliminary reports indicated the semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van travelling on County Highway J, the sheriff's department said in an earlier statement.

The van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, the sheriff's department said.

The crash left Highway 95 closed. Overhead video footage showed both vehicles on their sides.

It wasn't clear exactly how many people were riding in the two vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

