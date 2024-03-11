Fire breaks out in building in Kamathipura, no report of injuries: Civic official

A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Kamathipura in south Mumbai at 10pm on Monday, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The fire is confined to the third floor of Pathare building/Ali Akbar Chawl in Gully number 14, he added.

''There is no report of anyone getting injured. Three fire engines along with ambulances and other vehicles are at the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze is on. Further details are awaited,'' he added.

