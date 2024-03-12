BRIEF-Boeing Failed 33 Of 89 Audits During Examination Conducted By FAA After Alaska Airlines Incident In January-NYT
March 11 (Reuters) -
* F.A.A. AUDIT OF BOEING'S 737 MAX PRODUCTION FOUND DOZENS OF ISSUES-NYT
* BOEING FAILED 33 OF 89 AUDITS DURING EXAMINATION CONDUCTED BY FAA AFTER ALASKA AIRLINES INCIDENT IN JANUARY-NYT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2n8zw2a3 Further company coverage:
