BRIEF-Boeing Failed 33 Of 89 Audits During Examination Conducted By FAA After Alaska Airlines Incident In January-NYT

March 11 (Reuters) -

* F.A.A. AUDIT OF BOEING'S 737 MAX PRODUCTION FOUND DOZENS OF ISSUES-NYT

* BOEING FAILED 33 OF 89 AUDITS DURING EXAMINATION CONDUCTED BY FAA AFTER ALASKA AIRLINES INCIDENT IN JANUARY-NYT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2n8zw2a3 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)