PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 13
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- StanChart investment banking head leaves in overhaul - Nord Stream sues insurers for 400 mln euros over pipeline explosions
- UK competition watchdog plans probe into veterinary market - Intercontinental's Sprecher says Brexit has made investing in the UK harder
Overview - Simon Cooper, the head of Standard Chartered's investment bank, is leaving as part of a leadership overhaul designed to boost performance at the emerging markets lender.
- Nord Stream is suing insurers including Lloyd's of London for about 400 million euros ($437 million) in the London's High Court for refusing to cover explosions that destroyed gas infrastructure connecting western Europe to Russia. - The British competition watchdog plans to launch an investigation into the veterinary market, warning that an industry that has consolidated rapidly over the past decade may be short-changing millions of pet owners.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc chief executive Jeffrey Sprecher said Brexit has made it hard to invest in the UK. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
