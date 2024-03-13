Left Menu

UK economy returns to growth at start of 2024

Britain's economy returned to growth at the start of 2024, offering some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an election expected this year, after it entered a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, official data showed. British gross domestic product grew by 0.2% month-on-month in January - boosted by a rebound in retailing and house-building - after a fall of 0.1% in December, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 12:55 IST
UK economy returns to growth at start of 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's economy returned to growth at the start of 2024, offering some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an election expected this year, after it entered a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, official data showed.

British gross domestic product grew by 0.2% month-on-month in January - boosted by a rebound in retailing and house-building - after a fall of 0.1% in December, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll. "The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling. Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year," Liz McKeown, statistician at the Office for National Statistics, said.

However, it is too early to know if the economy is no longer in recession. GDP shrank by 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023 and 0.1% in the quarter before - meeting the technical definition of recession widely used in Europe. Britain's economy has been very sluggish since its initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, beset by a surge in the cost of energy imports from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, by high Bank of England interest rates.

Wednesday's data showed that GDP in January was 0.3% lower than a year earlier and shrank by 0.1% in the three months to January, both in line with economists' forecasts. "While the last few years have been tough, today's numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy," British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, said.

The government's Office for Budget Responsibility last week forecast an expansion of 0.8% in 2024, more than the BoE's forecast of around 0.25% growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024