Karnataka Cabinet approves Phase-3 of Metro Rail in Bengaluru covering entire Outer Ring Road

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to begin construction of the infrastructure required for Phase-3 of the Metro Rail transport system in Bengaluru.

Phase-3, which would cover a distance of 44.65 km, will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore and is intended to be completed by 2028.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the project will cover the entire Outer Ring Road (ORR). The first metro rail line will be built from Hebbal to JP Nagar, covering a distance of 32.15 km.

The second line will pass through Gorguntepalya, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road and touch JP Nagar. Phase-3 includes Hosahalli in Vijayanagar, from Hosahalli to Magadi Road up to Kadabagere, covering a distance of approximately 12.5 km.

"It will pass from JP Nagar to Silk Board, Silk Board to KR Puram, and from KR Puram to Hebbal. It will continue from Hebbal and will cross Tumakuru Road from near Dr Rajkumar's memorial and will cross Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road and join JP Nagar. It will cover the entire Outer Ring Road," Gowda told reporters here.

According to him, a feasibility test has been done and the Centre has also given its approval for the expansion.

"The BMRCL has said in its note that it can finish (Phase-3) by 2028. The state government will bear 80 to 85 per cent cost of the project. We expect 13 to 15 per cent from the Centre," Gowda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)