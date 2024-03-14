Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:14 IST
NHAI takes various measures for commuter safety; streamlines traffic flow on Dwarka Expressway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned NHAI has taken several measures for commuter safety and streamlined traffic flow on Dwarka Expressway, including leveraging technology on the corridor to check violations, an official statement said on Thursday.

To assist commuters on the expressway, the statement said NHAI has deployed marshals to guide and provide directions at major junctions and entry /exit points, and additional road signages have been put up for the convenience of the commuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 19-km long Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, and boost economic activities in the National Capital Region.

The statement said that as Dwarka Expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.

Therefore, vehicles like two/three wheelers and non-motorised vehicles have been prohibited from using the corridor, it added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said such vehicles can use the service lane provided on either side of the expressway.

Leveraging technology, advanced CCTV Cameras have also been deployed on the corridor to check violations and enhance road safety.

Also, to provide a robust Incident Management System dedicated expressway patrol vehicles and ambulances have been deployed on the corridor. In addition, the services of toll-free National Highway Helpline Number 1033 are also available to assist commuters in case of any emergency/ non-emergency situations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

