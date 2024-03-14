Left Menu

Govt launches pilot programme for cashless treatment of road accident victims

Some states have implemented it, but now the Ministry of Roads in league with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be fully implementing it across the nation, he had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:41 IST
Govt launches pilot programme for cashless treatment of road accident victims
  • Country:
  • India

The government is launching a pilot programme to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims, under which they will be entitled to cashless treatment up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement further said the pilot programme -- being initiated in Chandigarh and developed under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) -- is aimed at establishing an ecosystem for providing timely medical care to the victims of road accidents, including during the golden hour.

''The broad contours of the pilot programme are -- victims entitled to cashless treatment up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person for a maximum period of 7 days from date of the accident,'' it added.

The statement said claims raised by hospitals for providing treatment will be reimbursed from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

According to the statement, the pilot project will be applicable to all road accidents caused by the use of motor vehicles on any category of road.

The National Health Authority (NHA) shall be the implementing agency for the pilot programme, in coordination with police, hospitals, State Health Agency (SHA) etc.

The programme will be implemented through an IT platform, combining the functionalities of the e-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) application of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Transaction Management System (TMS) of NHA.

Based on the outcome of the pilot programme, expansion of the cashless treatment facility to the entire country will be considered, the statement added.

According to a new report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a total of 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives, while 4,43,366 people were injured. Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain had recently said free and cashless medical treatment to accident-injured victims is part of the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 (MVA2019). Some states have implemented it, but now the Ministry of Roads in league with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be fully implementing it across the nation, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024