Hyderabad based TRiDE Mobility Pioneering Road Safety with AI-driven Solutions

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15: TRiDE Mobility, Hyderabad based trailblazer startup in the field of mobility technology, is making significant strides in ensuring road safety in India through its innovative AI-driven solutions. In a landscape where the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly critical, TRiDE Mobility stands out as a beacon of excellence. Leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms and real-time analysis of vehicle CAN (Control Area Network) parameters and battery parameters, TRiDE Mobility's safety platform is revolutionizing the way vehicles navigate Indian roads.

This cutting-edge automotive technology is revolutionizing the driving experience, prioritizing safety, awareness, and efficiency on the roads. Timely warnings and support during critical situations, such as automated emergency braking and lane departure warnings, reduce accident likelihood and severity. Fatigue alleviation features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance ease long journeys, ensuring drivers stay within lane boundaries and maintain focus. Comfort improvements, including adaptive headlights and traffic jam assistance, minimize manual adjustments and enhance driving comfort. Moreover, predictive cruise control and eco-driving assistance optimize driving behavior, enhancing battery efficiency for long-term cost savings. Convenience enhancements such as parking assistance and automatic parking streamline driving tasks, reducing stress, particularly in urban settings. By promoting eco-friendly driving behaviors, these innovations also contribute to reduced emissions and encourage smoother driving habits.

Kranthi Kumar, Founder, COO, TRiDE Mobility, said "With the burgeoning adoption of electric vehicles in India, ensuring their safety has become paramount. We are committed to harnessing the power of AI to mitigate risks and enhance road safety for all. Our overarching mission is clear: to save lives. As India continues its journey towards electric mobility, it's imperative to prioritize not only technological advancement but also the safety and well-being of all road users." TRiDE Mobility's ADAS employs a variety of AI-driven technologies such as collision avoidance systems, lane departure warnings, and automatic emergency braking. By continuously monitoring the vehicle's surroundings and analyzing real-time data, TRiDE Mobility's ADAS assists drivers in making informed decisions, significantly reducing the risk of accidents due to human error or environmental factors.

Moreover, TRiDE Mobility addresses the unique safety concerns posed by EVs by integrating AI with battery parameter analysis. Through proactive monitoring and intervention, TRiDE Mobility's AI-driven analysis of battery parameters preemptively identifies potential issues such as thermal runaway and cell degradation, ensuring the safe operation of EVs on Indian roads. Madhav Reddy, Founder, CEO TRiDE Mobility, said "As founders of TRiDE Mobility, we embarked on this journey with a deep sense of purpose--to revolutionize road safety in India. Our belief in the transformative power of technology, particularly AI, fuels our commitment to innovation. With each advancement, we're not just creating solutions; we're shaping the future of mobility. At TRiDE, safety isn't just a feature; it's our core value, ingrained in every aspect of our work. Through relentless dedication and collaboration, we're pioneering solutions that go beyond industry standards."

In India, road accidents continue to pose a grave threat to public safety, with a staggering 4,61,312 individuals losing their lives in such incidents, and 1,68,491 sustaining injuries. The state of Andhra Pradesh (AP) witnessed 8,650 road accidents, resulting in 3,793 fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures. Similarly, in Telangana (TG), 7,505 road accidents occurred, claiming the lives of 3,010 individuals. Recognized by StartUs Insights among 20 startups worldwide for its innovative work in mobility technology fields, TRiDE Mobility exemplifies excellence in promoting road safety through AI-driven solutions. As TRiDE Mobility continues to spearhead advancements in automotive safety in India, the company remains dedicated to its vision of creating safer roads and protecting drivers, vehicles, and batteries alike.

About TRiDE Mobility: TRiDE Mobility is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for road safety in India. With a focus on electric vehicles, TRiDE Mobility's innovative safety platform integrates cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance driver assistance and mitigate risks on Indian roads. Recognized for its commitment to excellence, TRiDE Mobility is dedicated to creating safer roads for all road users.

