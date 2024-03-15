Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 muted as investors assess data-heavy week; Vodafone jumps

Markets tracked dour sentiment globally, as hotter-than-expected consumer and producer inflation readings dampened hopes of an early rate cut from the Fed, potentially setting the tone for other central banks. "Investors are pleased that the market has done well, but they also worry for what comes next, as the inflation prints have sort of put them on edge that maybe the Fed will be a bit more hawkish next week," IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:07 IST
UK's FTSE 100 muted as investors assess data-heavy week; Vodafone jumps

The UK's FTSE 100 index was flat on Friday, as investors tracked global downbeat sentiment, with sticky U.S. inflation weighing on hopes of Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, while Vodafone shares jumped after the telecoms major sold its Italian arm.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was flat at 7,740.22 by 0914 GMT. Markets tracked dour sentiment globally, as hotter-than-expected consumer and producer inflation readings dampened hopes of an early rate cut from the Fed, potentially setting the tone for other central banks.

"Investors are pleased that the market has done well, but they also worry for what comes next, as the inflation prints have sort of put them on edge that maybe the Fed will be a bit more hawkish next week," IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. Medical equipment and services, personal goods and personal care stocks led declines, down between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Investors will now watch the Bank of England's rate decision next week, where it is widely expected to stand pat but unlikely to provide clear indications about when will it first cut rate. Money markets expect the BoE to keep rates unchanged in the next week's meeting and the first cut only from August.

The FTSE 100, however, is set to end the week in the green, snapping three straight weeks of losses as economic data during the week showed slowing wage growth in the UK, even as the economy returned to growth. Vodafone rose 4%, after Swisscom said it will buy Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) to merge the business with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

The domestically-oriented FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, with Bodycote up 4.3% and among top performers after the thermal processing services provider announced a 60 million pound ($76.46 million) share buyback program and improved annual results. ($1 = 0.7847 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024