New India moving from Consumer Protection to Consumer Prosperity: Goyal

On the Occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, 2024, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal ceremonially inaugurated a number of initiatives taken by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Government of India, at a function organized in Mumbai today. The programme centered on this year’s theme "Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers". It reflected DoCA’s primary thrust on deployment of technology with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of ethical and transparent use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the realm of consumer affairs to revolutionize how goods and services are accessed, consumed, and evaluated.

The various initiatives launched on the occasion are as follows:

Launch of Video Conferencing Facility in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission: It enhances Consumer Protection Act 2019's e-filing provisions. The e-jagriti portal facilitates consumers' easy e-filing of complaints for the speedy and hassle-free resolution of their complaints. Video conferencing (Hybrid mode) is currently operational in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Launch Dissemination of Indian Standard Time through NTP: Now it will enable all mobile service providers to synchronize with Indian Standard Time (IST). This will also aid in synchronizing real-time applications in strategic sectors for national security. The Legal Metrology Division, Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), resolved to disseminate time through its Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) in collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), New Delhi, and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

A state-of-the-art Integrated Power Transmission Line Equipment Testing Facility established in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards at the National Testing Laboratory, Manda, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Integrated Price Monitoring Dashboard - The Dashboard will provide with data visualization and analytics along with monitoring the daily retail and wholesale prices of 22 essential food commodities through 550 price monitoring centers set up in 34 states/UT. The dashboard is built as multiple pages with each page serving a specific purpose.

Grant of the first certificate by India as an OIML certification agency: DoCA has become one of the 14 OIML issuing authorities and 27 Test Laboratories in the OIML- CS (Certification system) and can issue OIML certificates which are accepted all over the world. On this momentous day, RRSL, Ahmedabad issued the first OIML certificate to Tokheim India Pvt. Ltd.

Launch of CCPA website for seamless redressal of violation of consumers rights as class: The website will enable swift and hassle free filing of complaints by the consumers on class action basis, while also allowing them to choose nature of case, description of the complaint, upload relevant documents/videos and track the progress of their complaint online, in the comfort of their own homes. Further, the website serves as a unified platform to access several advisories, guidelines and orders passed by CCPA which are detrimental to the rights of consumers.

Two books which were released by Union Minister Shri Goyal are:

“Consumer Protection and Legal Metrology in Ancient India: Ancient Thoughts and Wisdom”: The book is a joint effort of Centre for Indian Economic History, SRCC, India’s premier Higher Education Institution in the field of commerce, economics, management and Department of Consumer Affairs.

“The Consumer Journey” Book 1 &2 by Amar Chitra Katha prepared in collaboration with DoCA: The central idea of the book is to raise awareness amongst young minds and empower children. These booklets not only entertain children but also serve as a medium for understanding consumer rights and responsibilities.

Shri Goyal also felicitated the winners of Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon 2023, which was launched by DoCA in collaboration with IIT (BHU) to foster a digital ecosystem that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and consumer welfare.

The Minister also felicitated the winners of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Government Law Collage, Pondicherry University Moot Court Competition. The competition was divided into 4 stages and 55 teams with 165 participants representing 10 States/UTs of India and focused on issue of product liability and endorsement liability.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, said World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15th, serves as an enthusiasm for the champions of rights of consumers globally and provides an opportunity to highlight crucial issues affecting them. He said that this day is about making consumers more aware about their duties and rights. The Union Minister said that this year's theme for World Consumer Rights Day which is 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers' is very apt and opined that if Artificial Intelligence is used in the right spirit, then it may bring about good changes in various works and lives of people. AI is a sword that cuts both ways, he said. He opined that AI provides an opportunity that India should seize and urged all youngsters to expand their knowledge about AI.

The initiatives launched today will not only empower consumers but will secure their interests and safeguard their rights, stated Shri Goyal. He further said that PM Shri Narendra Modi has always held consumers' interest as paramount in policy-making. Consumers' satisfaction should be the prime motive of every business, industry or trade, he urged.

He expressed happiness about the issuance of Consumer Rights Framework and said that it will help consumers to know their rights and the steps being taken by the Government to ensure that they are protected from unfair trade practices and making those who deliver goods and services responsible for their actions. He stated that weighing scales and weights were available even in the days of Indus Valley Civilization. India's legal metrology has emerged in the ancient times, he added. He also reminded the citizens that rights come with duties and responsibilities.

Shri Goyal also stated that DoCA is working towards creating a precedent of fast paced action oriented governance. This will ensure that the country does not face the problem of price rise in future. The New India is moving from consumer protection to consumer prosperity, he added.

The Minister explained that PM has guaranteed that that a Viksit Bharat will be seen by 2047. The Viksit Bharat or Developed India will have a special place for its traditions. Our heritage and past teaches us a lot, he added. The Minister further added that now the government does not work in silos and there is a whole government approach. When the whole government works, the whole nation benefits.

The Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development, Smt. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti virtually participated in the function and emphasized on “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayas”. The MoS said that with the rapid development of technology and growth in e-commerce, consumer are susceptible to new risks and challenges and hence effective and timely disposal of cases is utmost necessary for protection and promotion of consumer rights.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Officer on Special Duty Smt. Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Sh. Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Joint Secretary Sh. Anupam Mishra, senior officers of the Department, Presidents and Members of Consumer Commissions, Vice Chancellors of various National Law Universities, Stakeholders from States/UTs, industry associations and various consumer organizations.

(With Inputs from PIB)