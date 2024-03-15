Left Menu

Peru economy grows in January below expectations

The positive figure, however, came in under the 1.70% growth forecast predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. January's expansion was led by the construction sector, which grew 13.16%, as well as the critical mining and hydrocarbons sector, which was up 3.96%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:25 IST
Peru economy grows in January below expectations

Peru's economy grew in January, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Friday, fueling hopes the Andean nation can emerge from a stubborn recession this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.37% in January compared with the same month last year, when the economy was impacted by protests and social upheaval. The positive figure, however, came in under the 1.70% growth forecast predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.

January's expansion was led by the construction sector, which grew 13.16%, as well as the critical mining and hydrocarbons sector, which was up 3.96%. The mining growth was driven by a 4.98% expansion in metals mining. Copper production from the world's No. 2 producer, however, dropped slightly by 0.33%, INEI said.

The country's important fishing sector contracted 26.75%, hurt by a drop in anchovy volumes. Anchovy is critical in making fertilizer fishmeal, of which Peru is a top producer. Earlier this month, the Peruvian central bank's top economist forecast the economy returning to positive quarterly growth in the first three months of the year after four quarters of economic decline, as inflation nears the bank's target range and risks from the El Nino weather phenomenon moderate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024