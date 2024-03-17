Hijacked ship MV Ruen freed - Puntland Minister
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 00:25 IST
The Indian navy has freed the hijacked ship MV Ruen and detained 35 pirates, Ahmed Yassin Saleh, minister for ports and maritime transport in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland told Reuters on Saturday.
"The Indian Navy successfully conducted the operation which has been going on since last night. The navy captured 35 pirates and released the MV Ruen Ship and its crew are safe," Saleh told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
