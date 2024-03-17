Moscow airports impose flight restrictions for security reasons
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:23 IST
Moscow's Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports imposed flight restrictions on Sunday morning for security reasons, Russia's state aviation watchdog said in a statement.
Five Ukrainian drones were downed near Moscow on Sunday.
