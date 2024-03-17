Left Menu

Operation 'Bike Stunt' in Kerala: 32 vehicles seized, Rs 4.70 lakh levied as fine

The Kerala Police and Motor Vehicles department seized 32 motorcycles and penalized reckless bikers in a statewide crackdown on dangerous bike stunts. Four individuals were charged, and 26 licenses were suspended, with a total penalty of Rs 4.70 lakh imposed. The "Bike Stunt" operation, led by the Traffic Road Safety Cell, targeted social media accounts showcasing risky motorcycle stunts. Many of the confiscated vehicles were found to be modified for extreme stunts. This effort aimed to protect public safety from reckless biking practices. The authorities are committed to ensuring road safety and preventing dangerous driving behaviors in Kerala.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:49 IST

The Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department have seized 32 motorcycles and registered cases against four individuals involved in reckless biking during a concerted statewide effort to curb bike stunts that endanger public safety.

In a joint operation called ''Bike Stunt'', the authorities suspended 26 licences and also levied Rs 4,70,750 (Rs 4.70 lakh) as penalty, the police said.

The action was initiated after the Traffic Road Safety Cell, under the Traffic IG, examined various social media accounts and found motorcycle stunt videos, they said.

Most of the vehicles were modified, they added.

