Pakistan's central bank keeps interest rate on hold at 22%

Pakistan's central bank on Monday held its key interest rate at 22% for the sixth straight policy meeting as inflation risks continued to loom.

The decision was in line with the expectations of most analysts, although most are also expecting rate cuts from the second quarter of this year.

