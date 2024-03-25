Italy to present to EU remedies to secure positive solution for ITA-Lufthansa deal
Italy will present to European Union authorities remedies as soon as possible to secure a positive solution for the proposed tie-up between ITA Airways and Lufthansa, the Treasury said on Monday. Lufthansa's bid for a minority stake in the smaller Italian rival could harm competition and lead to higher prices, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday, ramping up pressure on the German carrier and the Italian government to come up with stronger remedies.
ITA Airways is the state-owned successor airline to bankrupt Alitalia.
