ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.26 crore in Dehradun cyber fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth approximately Rs 1.26 crore linked to Dehradun-based A to Z Solutions, which is accused of duping foreign customers by providing fake online support services. The assets were attached in connection with a money laundering case involving A to Z Solutions -- a firm alleged to be illegally operating an 'international call centre'.

ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Cyber Police Dehradun. The FIR accused individuals associated with A to Z Solutions, including one Megha Rawat, of running a fraudulent call centre.

Operating under the guise of Microsoft Corporation, the call centre has allegedly duped foreign customers by providing fake online support services. In a coordinated effort, the Special Task Force in Uttarkhand, along with state cyber police, busted the illegally operating "international call centre" located in a three-story building in front of MKP Chowk in Dehradun and recovered a total of Rs 1.26 crore in cash in 2022.

Subsequently, the ED identified the proceeds of crime (POCs) and issued a provisional attachment order for assets totaling Rs 1.26 crore. "The ongoing investigation underscores the authorities' commitment to combating cybercrime and ensuring accountability for those involved in fraudulent activities. As the investigation progresses, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to dismantle cyber fraud networks and safeguard the interests of citizens," said the ED. (ANI)

