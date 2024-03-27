Left Menu

Indian aviation watchdog defers new rules on pilots' rest, duty times

Announced in January, the rules increased flight crews' weekly rest periods to 48 hours from 36 and cut pilots' night flight duty times to a maximum of 10 hours from 13. In Tuesday's revised website notice, however, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allowed airlines to retain the older norms for the time being.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Announced in January, the rules increased flight crews' weekly rest periods to 48 hours from 36 and cut pilots' night flight duty times to a maximum of 10 hours from 13.

In Tuesday's revised website notice, however, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allowed airlines to retain the older norms for the time being. The changes followed a review of data on pilot fatigue drawn from spot checks and airline surveillance after an IndiGo pilot collapsed and died in August before his flight.

Also Read: 'Proof of India's technological ability': Ex-DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta hails first flight test of Agni-5 missile

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

