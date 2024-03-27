Left Menu

The much-awaited film 'Hero Heeroine' is all set to roll in Hyderabad, and the buzz around it is electrifying!

After the stunning first look featuring Divya Khossla in a glamorous avatar, reminiscent of a classic heroine. Another poster reveals her in a more sultry, south siren, hinting at the film's diverse and intriguing narrative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 14:57 IST
VMPL New Delhi [India], March 27: After the stunning first look featuring Divya Khossla in a glamorous avatar, reminiscent of a classic heroine. Another poster reveals her in a more sultry, south siren, hinting at the film's diverse and intriguing narrative.

Now everyone is awaiting the revelation of the 'Hero ' - male lead, which the producer to unveil very soon. But that's not all! The cast of 'Hero Heeroine' is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. The Most talented and beautiful Soni Razdan has already been roped in, and the grapevine is abuzz with rumors about other big names joining the project. Speculations include Rajeev Khandelwal, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor,Vinay Pathak, and Arbaaz Khan, adding to the film's already impressive lineup.

Known for her knack for delivering blockbusters, producer Prerna Arora is all set to deliver yet another larger-than-life film with 'Hero Heeroine.' Sources hint that the film is based on a legendary hero-heroine pair from the film industry, promising a grand and glamorous portrayal of the industry's inner workings. But wait, there's more! 'Hero Heeroine' will not only showcase the glitz and glamour of Bollywood but will also introduce the Telugu industry to a whole new level. With a Mega Telugu superstar rumored to join the cast, along with several other popular Telugu actors, the film is set to make a massive impact on audiences across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

