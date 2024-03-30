Left Menu

Dutch hostage situation in nightclub continuing, three released, police say

A gunman took several people hostage earlier on Saturday and threatened to detonate a bomb, media reports said. It was unclear how many people were still being held after three employees were seen by reporters fleeing the area with their hands above their heads.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:30 IST
(Adds report one person took hostages, details, new paragraphs 1-3) EDE, Netherlands, March 30 (Reuters) -

A hostage situation in a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede was continuing on Saturday, and three people have been released, police said in a statement. A gunman took several people hostage earlier on Saturday and threatened to detonate a bomb, media reports said.

It was unclear how many people were still being held after three employees were seen by reporters fleeing the area with their hands above their heads. There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said.

Several special police units were deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a post on social media. They said 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area. People were being held at the Petticoat nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosives units and police in protective gear. Trains to and from Ede were cancelled, railway operator NS said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

