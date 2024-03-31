Left Menu

Vehicles won't be allowed to halt on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg on Monday: Delhi traffic advisory

General entry for the public is not allowed. Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:46 IST
Vehicles won't be allowed to halt on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg on Monday: Delhi traffic advisory
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has issued an advisory in connection with various programmes at Bharat Mandapam on Monday and said that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg.

According to the advisory, several functions will be held at Bharat Mandapam on Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

A large gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on roads near Bharat Mandapam, it said.

''To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg. General entry for the public is not allowed. ''Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg,'' the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, Man Singh Road roundabout, Jaswant Singh Road roundabout, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road crossing, and Mandi House roundabout, it stated.

Police have asked commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road, and C-Hexagon, India Gate, the advisory said.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024