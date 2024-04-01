Left Menu

Panel says FAA should end mandate pilots disclose talk therapy sessions

An expert panel appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday the agency should drop a requirement that airline pilots and air traffic controllers disclose talk therapy sessions.

"The FAA should develop a non-punitive pathway for reporting previously undisclosed mental health conditions, treatments, or medications," said the panel whose members include aviation associations, pilot and air traffic controller organizations, academia, and medical professionals. The issue has taken on new urgency since an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot in October was charged with trying to disable the engines of a jet in flight and told police afterward he was suffering a nervous breakdown.

Pilots should be able to attend a therapy session without disclosing it the panel said saying "it is indisputable that the requirement to disclose talk therapy leads to healthcare avoidance and/or non-disclosure." The FAA said Monday it was reviewing the recommendations "to help break down barriers that prevent pilots and air traffic controllers from reporting mental health issues."

Pilots face strict rules and can be forced to stop flying for six months if they change antidepressant or anxiety drug dosage levels or medications for mental health issues. The report recommends that be dropped to two months.

