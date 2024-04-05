Five killed, five injured in road accident in Punjab's Faridkot
Five people were killed and as many others were injured when their mini-truck collided with a trailer truck in Punjabs Faridkot district on Friday, police said.The accident occurred on Kotkapura-Moga road when a mini-truck carrying 10 passengers collided with a trailer truck, they said. Five people, including two women, died on the spot and the five people injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Five people were killed and as many others were injured when their mini-truck collided with a trailer truck in Punjab's Faridkot district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred on Kotkapura-Moga road when a mini-truck carrying 10 passengers collided with a trailer truck, they said. Five people, including two women, died on the spot and the five people injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kotkapura-Moga
- Faridkot
- Punjab
Advertisement