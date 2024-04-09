DTDC Express elevates Abhishek Chakraborty as Chief Executive Officer
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:57 IST
Express logistics services provider DTDC Express on Tuesday said it has elevated Abhishek Chakraborty as its Chief Executive Officer, effective from April 3.
Before assuming the role of CEO, Chakraborty led DTDC as Executive Director for 15 years, the company said in a statement.
