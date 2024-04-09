Bodies found after hydroelectric power plant blast in Italy
Bodies have been found by rescue teams after a blast at a hydroelectric power plant in Bargi, in northern Italy, Maurizio Fabbri, a local official, told Reuters on Tuesday.
He did not give a number of fatalities. The fire brigade said earlier that it believed five people were missing.
