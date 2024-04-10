R Systems International Appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to Deepen Client Relationships and Accelerate Growth

BusinessWire India Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10: In a strategic move to deepen client relationships and accelerate its growth trajectory, R Systems International, backed by Blackstone, has strengthened its C-suite by appointing two seasoned executives: Arun Raghavapudi as Chief Customer Officer and Sanjay Sahay as Chief Marketing Officer.

Arun Raghavapudi joined R Systems as the Chief Customer Officer. He brings a wealth of experience, having spent 25 years in various roles at large and mid-size enterprises ITC Infotech, InfoVision Inc., Genpact, and Infosys. His expertise extends across the entire value chain of technology services, with a particular focus on ensuring client delight and successful project delivery. Arun holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, and an MBA in systems and marketing from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. Arun Raghavapudi shared his enthusiasm, "I am honored to be a part of R Systems, where the opportunity to help our clients derive maximum value from technology is immense. I am committed to enhancing our customer engagement and contributing to the company's growth."

Sanjay Sahay steps into the role of CMO with over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in transforming B2B marketing. His appointment marks a significant step in redefining R Systems' marketing operating model to establish a digital-first marketing organization. Prior to joining R Systems, he served as Vice President and Global Head of Digital Marketing at Infosys, where he spearheaded digital-first global brand campaigns that elevated the brand's digital association, improved client experience, and influenced large deals' pipeline through account-based marketing. Sanjay is a gold medalist in MBA from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad. Sanjay Sahay said, "I am excited to work with the remarkable team here and leverage Blackstone's expertise in building tech businesses. Our focus will be on enhancing our brand and nurturing relationships with both clients and our workforce. R Systems' potential is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team accelerating our growth."

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and MD of R Systems, expressed his confidence in the new appointments, "The collective expertise of Arun and Sanjay will be a tremendous asset to R Systems. Sanjay's marketing acumen and Arun's customer-centric approach will be instrumental in our mission to achieve new heights in customer value and operational excellence. We are on an exciting path to growth, and I am confident that their leadership will guide us to success."

