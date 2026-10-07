Mr. Manan Bajjaj Launched The Book Navigate Life Through Numerology at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: For Management Consultant, entrepreneur, writer and Numerology & Vastu Expert Manan Bajjaj, Navigate Life Through Numerology marks the coming together of the two key elements of his life: his professional practice of systems and patterns, and his long-time love for numerology. He released the book at ICA Conclave 2026, held in Goa in association with the International Council of Authors, along with Jatin, the Founder of the International Council of Authors.

At ICA Conclave 2026, Manan Bajjaj received another award in the form of an Author Award for the book Navigate Life Through Numerology, thereby acknowledging his expertise as an author as well as another important milestone on his path of disseminating his insights through writing. The idea behind the book developed from Manan’s observation of people, their choices, and the different ways they respond to similar situations. Over the years, his professional work and personal interest in numerology gave him an opportunity to explore how people often look for greater clarity around their personalities, relationships, careers, and important decisions.

For Manan, writing the book was also an exercise in bringing together years of learning and observation in a format that could be easily understood by readers. Navigate Life Through Numerology introduces the basic concepts of numerology in a simple and structured manner, particularly for those who are beginning to explore the subject. Rather than presenting numerology as a way of determining what a person’s future will be, the book approaches numbers as a means of self-reflection. It encourages readers to consider their strengths, tendencies, challenges and recurring patterns and to use that awareness while making their own choices.

Explaining the thought behind the book, Manan said: “My intention with Navigate Life Through Numerology is not to tell people what their life will be. It is to encourage them to understand themselves better, recognise their patterns and make more conscious choices. Your numbers can offer you awareness, but you are the one who creates your destiny.” His background in management consulting has played a role in shaping the structure of the book. Having spent years working with systems, processes and patterns, Manan has attempted to bring a similar sense of organisation to his presentation of numerology. The result is a book that introduces the subject through a step-by-step and accessible approach.

The book also explores the idea that people can look at their experiences from different perspectives. Through numerological concepts, readers are encouraged to reflect on behavioural tendencies and personal patterns rather than treating numbers as fixed answers to life’s questions. For Manan, this distinction between awareness and prediction forms an important part of the book’s approach. He said: “What makes Navigate Life Through Numerology special for me is its focus on self-awareness rather than prediction. I have tried to make numerology simple, practical and relatable to everyday life. Numbers may offer a perspective, but we have the power to shape our own journey.”

The book is intended for readers who are curious about numerology and want to understand its basic concepts without approaching the subject only from the perspective of prediction. It may also be of interest to beginners exploring self-awareness, personal reflection and recurring patterns in areas such as relationships, professional life, and everyday decision-making. For Manan, the book also represents a natural extension of his wider professional journey. His experience as a Management System Consultant has involved understanding structured processes and patterns, while his work in numerology has allowed him to explore similar ideas from a more personal perspective. Navigate Life Through Numerology brings these interests together in one publication.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 gave Manan an opportunity to share this work with fellow authors and readers while marking his transition from exploring the subject to formally presenting his perspective through a published book. Reflecting on the occasion, Manan said: “Launching Navigate Life Through Numerology at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa alongside Inspiring Jatin was a proud and deeply memorable milestone in my author journey. I am truly grateful to Inspiring Jatin for creating this platform, believing in authors like me and making this experience so special. This moment will always hold a special place in my heart and inspires me to continue learning, writing, and sharing my knowledge with the world.”

With ISBN 978-93-7500-759-3, Navigate Life Through Numerology is another book by Manan. The former is his earlier book, which reflects his experience in the field of management systems, whereas the latter showcases his passion for numerology and self-awareness. Navigate Life Through Numerology essentially describes numerology as a platform for introspection that allows the reader to discover various patterns and tendencies but still makes their own choices.

About Mr. Manan Bajjaj Manan Bajjaj is a Management System Consultant, entrepreneur, author, and Numerology & Vastu Coach with over 20 years of experience. He is the Founder Director of Tresbon Consulting Solutions and Founder of NUMBERFFACTS. He has authored System Consulting Unlocked and Navigate Life Through Numerology, combining his professional experience in management systems with his interest in numerology, mentoring and self-awareness.

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