Miracle in Nagpur: 103-Year-Old Revives Before Funeral

Gangabai Savji Sakhare, presumed dead, surprised her family by showing signs of life just before her funeral. At 103, she had been bedridden and surviving on minimal sustenance. The incident occurred hours before her birthday, marking a miraculous revival in Ramtek town, Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:55 IST
A 103-year-old woman named Gangabai Savji Sakhare, presumed to have passed away, astonished her family by exhibiting signs of life just hours before her scheduled funeral in Ramtek town, Nagpur district.

Having been bedridden and surviving on minimal water intake, her body movements ceased around 5 pm on January 12, prompting her family to begin funeral preparations. It's unclear if a medical certificate was obtained. However, around 7 pm, witnessing her toes move, her grandson Rakesh Sakhare realized she was alive and called for help.

The incident, occurring just a day before her birthday, has granted Gangabai a new chapter in her life, which her family now plans to celebrate. Gangabai had been active until a few months ago, living with her daughter Kusuma Ambade.

