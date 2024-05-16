"Kejriwal embraced Congress, against whom Anna protested," says Yogi Adityanath

Strongly rebutting the remarks of Aam Aadmi Party National President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Thursday that 'Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail' and added that the Delhi CM has embraced Congress against whom Anna Hazare had protested. "Kejriwal, who shattered Anna Hazare's aspirations and sided with the corrupt, is now targeting me. Kejriwal has embraced Congress, against whom Anna protested..." he added.

CM Yogi made these comments while addressing an election rally for the Hamirpur-Mahoba Lok Sabha seat in Tindwari town in Banda district. He urged the public to cast their votes in favour of the party candidate Pushpendra Singh Chandel from this constituency. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that following his incarceration, Kejriwal likely realised his imprisonment might have been indefinite. "He has shattered Anna Hazare's hopes. It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement," said Yogi, suggesting that Anna Hazare might never forgive him for this betrayal. Yogi also noted that since assuming power, the Aam Aadmi Party has surrounded itself with corrupt individuals.

On a jocular note, Yogi added that with Kejriwal in jail, the people of Delhi felt a sense of relief, as if their 'cough' had subsided, but his release would likely cause them to 'cough' again. In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Tindwara Assembly, noting its historical importance in shaping the nation's trajectory. "This assembly has not only produced a Chief Minister for the state but also a Prime Minister for the country. When I was invited to participate in a programme here, I felt compelled to attend," he said.

He underscored the remarkable transformation witnessed in Bundelkhand over the past decade. "Previously, this region was dominated by various mafias, including the mining mafia, land mafia, forest mafia, and dacoits. The SP and Congress were complicit in protecting these criminal elements," he remarked. "They would nominate such individuals as public representatives, allowing the mafia and dacoits to exploit the populace and plunder the region's resources. As a result, the youth of Bundelkhand were compelled to migrate, while daughters and sisters faced the arduous task of fetching water from afar." Asserting that the people have witnessed a transformation in Bundelkhand over the past decade, Yogi declared, "This is just the beginning. Bundelkhand will once again lead the country. Gone are the days when daughters and sisters had to travel miles to fetch water. Every household will now have access to tap water, and that too, purified through RO systems."

He continued, "In terms of connectivity, every road is being expanded to accommodate two lanes and four lanes. Tourist destinations are being developed to attract visitors. Our defence corridor will be so robust that when our soldiers fire cannons on the border, it will proudly display 'Made in Banda'." "In the past, youth here struggled to find employment. However, in the next five years, the tables will turn, and the world will come here seeking job opportunities. By linking Jhansi to Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Banda, we aim to establish developed cities comparable to Noida and Greater Noida," he concluded.

In a scathing critique of the opposition, the CM asserted that those who once left Bundelkhand yearning for water and development, compromised the safety of sisters and daughters, robbed youth of job opportunities, and plundered resources, should now be made to yearn for every vote. Ensure that such individuals lose their deposits in the current elections. He further remarked that parties like SP, Congress, AAP, and RJD belong to the same category. "When they come into power, they exploit the common man. Fortunately, we have witnessed the transformation of India. The nation's reputation is growing globally, with welfare schemes benefiting the poor. 80 crore poor are reaping the benefits of ration, 50 crore people have their Jan-Dhan accounts opened, 12 crore farmers received the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi, toilets have been constructed in 12 crore households, 10 crore households received gas cylinder under Ujjawala Scheme, houses have been constructed for 4 crore poor people. All these are Modi's guarantees," he said.

Uttar Pradesh's Banda will go into polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. (ANI)

