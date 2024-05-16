Left Menu

Reliance Industries Concludes Divestment of REC Solar Norway

Reliance Industries sold REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million. REC Norway produces polysilicon in Norway. Reliance acquired REC Solar Holdings in 2021 to expand into green energy. Elkem is a silicon-based material provider listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Reliance retains technology and intellectual property rights related to kerf-based polysilicon. REC Solar Holdings and its subsidiaries remain Reliance subsidiaries after the sale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:47 IST
Reliance Industries Concludes Divestment of REC Solar Norway
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has completed the sale of REC Solar Norway AS to Oslo-listed Elkem ASA for around USD 22 million.

REC Norway is a wholly-owned unit of REC Solar Holdings and is involved in the manufacturing of kerf-based polysilicon in the Scandinavian country.

In October 2021, a unit of Reliance acquired Norway's solar panel manufacturer at an enterprise value of USD 771 million as the Indian oil-to-retail conglomerate sought to extend its dominance into alternative energy.

In January this year, Reliance stated that REC Solar Holdings AS, a step-own wholly-owned subsidiary, on January 14, 2024, entered into a share purchase agreement with Elkem ASA for the sale of its 100 per cent equity stake in REC Solar Norway AS for an aggregate cash consideration of USD 22 million.

The sale has been completed, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

''Consequently, REC Norway has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company,'' it added.

Founded in 1904, Elkem ASA is a silicon-based material provider, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Reliance will continue to retain the technology and intellectual property rights pertaining to kerf-based polysilicon, the firm had stated in January.

REC Norway had a turnover of Norwegian krone 1.1 billion in the calendar year 2022 and a net worth of Norwegian krone 0.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, contributing about 0.08 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively, of Reliance' annual consolidated turnover and net worth for the financial year 2022-23, it had said.

In October 2021, RIL bought REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar Group Co to expand in green energy markets globally, including the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia.

The acquisition was part of company chairman Mukesh Ambani's pledge to spend USD 10 billion on green energy over three years.

REC makes solar-grade polysilicon and solar panels and modules at facilities in Norway and Singapore. Reliance was to use REC's technology to manufacture metallic silicon and solar panels at its gigafactory at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

REC Solar Holdings AS and its subsidiaries, engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of solar PV HJT cells and modules, continue to be Reliance's subsidiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024