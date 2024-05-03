Left Menu

Passenger's Vigilance Leads to 40-Minute Express Train Search in Bhopal Over Suspicious Object

A Jammu-bound train was searched in Bhopal after a passenger reported a suspicious object. The search lasted 40 minutes but nothing was found. The train resumed its journey after the hoax was confirmed. The passenger who reported the object is being questioned.

Updated: 03-05-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:22 IST
A Jammu-bound train was searched for 40 minutes at Rani Kamalapti station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday morning after one of the passengers claimed that there was a suspicious object onboard, an official of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said. The Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express was searched at Rani Kamalapati station around 9 am, but the information turned out to be a hoax, RPF commandant Prashant Yadav said.

One of the passengers onboard the train informed the ticket checker about the presence of a suspicious object, following which the train was halted at Rani Kamalapati station, he said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the search, which lasted for about 40 minutes, and the train left for its destination at 9.40, the official said.

The passenger is being interrogated, he added.

