Air India Announces Inaugural Direct Flights from Delhi to Zurich, Commencing June 16

Air India to commence direct flights from Delhi to Zurich from June 16, connecting the Swiss city as the seventh European destination with non-stop services. The four-times-weekly flights will be operated by a Boeing 787, catering to business and leisure travelers due to the strong presence of Swiss companies in India, Indian companies in Switzerland, and a sizable Indian diaspora. Air India currently operates flights to six European cities and aims to provide a convenient option for travelers between Switzerland and India, as well as onward connections to its growing network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:49 IST
Air India will start direct flights from the national capital to Zurich from June 16, and the Swiss city will be the seventh European destination that will be connected by the airline with non-stop services.

The four times a week services will be operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft with a two-class configuration -- Economy and Business. The flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, according to a release on Friday.

''With over 250 Swiss companies operating in India, hundreds of Indian companies in Switzerland, and a growing Indian diaspora of nearly 18,000, these flights will cater to a strong demand for business and leisure travel in both directions,'' Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Currently, the airline operates 60 weekly flights to and from six cities in mainland Europe -- Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, and Vienna.

''Air India's new service will provide travellers in Switzerland, as well as those in southern Germany and western Austria with a non-stop option to travel to Delhi, and onward to destinations across Air India's growing route network, particularly in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia,'' the release said.

The airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group from the government in 2022, used to have services connecting Switzerland.

