Tragic Accident on Samruddhi Expressway: Two Perish in Truck-SUV Collision

Two persons were killed when their SUV hit a truck and crashed into the railing on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 am, an official said.

Two occupants of the SUV were killed when the vehicle rammed the rear of the truck and crashed into the railing on the expressway, he said.

Further details of the incident are awaited, the official said.

In a similar accident, one person died, and another was injured on Sambhajinagar Highway in the district on Sunday night, police said. The accident occurred between a truck and a tipper near Kingaonraja village around 11 pm, another official said. The driver of the tipper died, while the accused truck driver sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in Jalna, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

