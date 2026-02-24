Left Menu

Haryana CM Defends Pension Security Amid Opposition Accusations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed opposition claims about discontinuing old-age pensions, emphasizing enhanced social security measures. Speaking in the assembly, Saini called the allegations 'politically motivated misinformation'. He underscored the BJP's commitment to senior citizens' welfare and criticized Congress for spreading confusion about pension policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:36 IST
Haryana CM Defends Pension Security Amid Opposition Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebutted opposition accusations concerning the cancellation of old-age pensions. Saini countered that the government's initiatives focus on protecting senior citizens' dignity and financial security, calling the opposition's allegations 'politically motivated misinformation'.

During the state assembly's budget session, Saini emphasized that pensions were not revoked; rather, measures have been bolstered to ensure the elderly's social security. He pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of extended healthcare cover for citizens over 70, offering medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.

Rejecting Congress claims, Saini maintained that the ruling party has optimized pension handling with a transparent, tech-driven system. He detailed how beneficiaries receive real-time alerts for their pension deposits, minimizing bureaucratic delays and highlighting the contrast with past administrative practices under Congress rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
2
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
3
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
4
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026