Haryana CM Defends Pension Security Amid Opposition Accusations
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed opposition claims about discontinuing old-age pensions, emphasizing enhanced social security measures. Speaking in the assembly, Saini called the allegations 'politically motivated misinformation'. He underscored the BJP's commitment to senior citizens' welfare and criticized Congress for spreading confusion about pension policies.
On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebutted opposition accusations concerning the cancellation of old-age pensions. Saini countered that the government's initiatives focus on protecting senior citizens' dignity and financial security, calling the opposition's allegations 'politically motivated misinformation'.
During the state assembly's budget session, Saini emphasized that pensions were not revoked; rather, measures have been bolstered to ensure the elderly's social security. He pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of extended healthcare cover for citizens over 70, offering medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.
Rejecting Congress claims, Saini maintained that the ruling party has optimized pension handling with a transparent, tech-driven system. He detailed how beneficiaries receive real-time alerts for their pension deposits, minimizing bureaucratic delays and highlighting the contrast with past administrative practices under Congress rule.
