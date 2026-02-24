Left Menu

Election Commission Team Visits Puducherry Ahead of Polls

A seven-member team from the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will visit Puducherry ahead of the impending elections. The team will assess poll readiness with local officials and return to Chennai the following day.

Updated: 24-02-2026 23:35 IST
The Election Commission's seven-member team is set to visit Puducherry, arriving on February 25, as the region gears up for elections. The team is headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They will arrive by chopper from Chennai to oversee preparations for the upcoming polls, collaborating closely with the Puducherry Election Department and local authorities, including the chief electoral officer and district election officers.

The visit aims to ensure seamless poll readiness, as the team discusses strategies and reviews the security plans with top police officials. They are scheduled to return to Chennai on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

