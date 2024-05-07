Left Menu

NSE to conduct live trading on May 18 with disaster recovery switch

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from the primary site to Disaster Recovery site on May 18, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments, the exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:31 IST
NSE to conduct live trading on May 18 with disaster recovery switch
National Stock Exchange (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from the primary site to Disaster Recovery site on May 18, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments, the exchange said in a circular on Tuesday. As per definition, a disaster recovery site is a place that a company can temporarily relocate to following a disaster. A disaster recovery site ensures that a company can continue operations until it becomes safe to resume work at its usual location or a new permanent location.

The session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 am. The second special live trading session will commence at 11:45 am and conclude at 12:40 pm. All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the respective bands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024